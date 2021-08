In this Optoma CinemaX P2 review, we’ll look at just how domesticated the best projectors have become. Traditional long-throw projectors have always been a challenge to accommodate. The best performers are large, and suited to dedicated cinema rooms where the big distance they need between glass and screen is no problem (and they can be hidden out of sight). Meanwhile, smaller projector models tend to look like escapees from the office, smuggled into the home.