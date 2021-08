This evenings practice was in the Jones. Tech had not practiced in the Jones this fall and Coach Wells wanted to get at least one practice under the lights during fall camp. The practice started about 20 or 30 minutes before the viewing period so we didn’t have to watch many of the drills. I don’t know if it was just me or the atmosphere of the Jones but the practice seemed different and more fun. Early on QB’s were missing some throws and Receivers were dropping some balls but it seemed to sort itself out as the practice went on.