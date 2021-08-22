Freeport Players Cheer on Steelers Wearing New Jerseys Donated by Ben Roethlisberger
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers third preseason game saw over 45,000 fans pack into Heinz Field. While that’s not to full capacity, Ben Roethlisberger made it known he was thrilled to be playing in front of a large crowd again. And even though he was happy to see all of the Steelers fans in attendance, there was one group that likely made the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer extra happy to see.steelersnow.com
