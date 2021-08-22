Cancel
All you need to know about new Eagles TE Cary Angeline

By Liam Jenkins
phillysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles have watched their TE depth take some major blows this past week. They waived an injured Caleb Wilson earlier in the week before an injury to surging pass-catcher Tyree Jackson depleted the position further. On Thursday night, Jason Croom picked up a season-ending injury, leaving only three viable names on the roster, and some unproven talent behind. The team added UDFA Cary Angeline today, giving competition to Jack Stoll. Here’s everything you need to know.

Eagles bring free agent TE Cary Angeline in for a visit

With Tyree Jackson dealing with a back fracture and Jason Croom likely to miss the entire season with a knee injury, the Eagles had free-agent tight end, Cary Angeline, in for a visit. An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State, Angeline offers imposing size, started his career at...
Eagles sign TE Cary Angeline; place TE Jason Croom on Injured Reserve

The Eagles announced the following roster moves on Sunday:. The Eagles didn't have to travel far to find a new tight end as Cary Angeline is a native of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania and played at Downingtown East High School. The 6-6, 250-pound Angeline started his college career at USC before transferring to North Carolina State, where he finished his Wolfpack career with 61 receptions for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2020, Angeline tied for fifth nationally among all tight ends with six touchdown receptions to go along with 27 receptions for 529 yards. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, but waived earlier this month.
2 Quarterbacks Suggested As Trade Targets For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2021 regular season with Dak Prescott behind center. The star quarterback has recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020. Prescott is hoping to be ready to go this year. Unfortunately, Prescott is now dealing with another injury –...
Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Are Still Available

It feels like most of the big free-agent dominoes in the NFL should have toppled by now. Yet as teams approach the third and final week of the preseason, the free-agent market still offers huge names and—more importantly—players who can provide immediate upgrades to rosters. These must-know names remain on...
Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
Josh Rosen Has Officially Signed With Another NFL Team

After being released by the San Francisco 49ers last week, former first-round pick Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Atlanta Falcons officially signed Rosen on Tuesday, adding him to the quarterback depth chart behind Matt Ryan. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks had been the only backup on the roster after A.J. McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury last weekend.
NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for the latest round of NFL roster reductions. As of 3 p.m. (CDT) the maximum number of players allowed on the active roster fell from 85 to 80. The Tennessee Titans did not have to work hard to get there, thanks to the fact that...
Kyle Shanahan Has Blunt Admission On Josh Rosen’s Performance

After spending the tail end of 2020 on the San Francisco 49ers roster, former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen is heading into his fourth NFL season and first full year with the team. And it’s not going great so far. Rosen is currently competing with Nate Sudfeld for the...
NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
Titans Claim O-Lineman Cut by Division Rival

The Tennessee Titans went to the waiver wire in an attempt to top off their roster. Tennessee claimed guard Derwin Gray off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Gray, a seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, was released Tuesday when the NFL roster limit dropped from 85 to 80. His addition would have given Tennessee 80 players on the active roster, but also on Wednesday outside linebacker Harold Landry was removed and placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, which made him the fourth player in three days to end up there.
Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.

