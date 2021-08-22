Long-term outcomes of corneal cross-linking
Most treated eyes remained stable 10 years after the initial treatment. Corneal collagen cross-linking was approved for use in the United States in 2016 following successful phase 3 clinical trials in patients with progressive keratoconus and ectasia after refractive surgery.1,2 Patients treated in these pivotal trials are now 10 years out from their cross-linking treatments. Clinicians at our treatment center have begun the process of evaluating long-term results of patients treated in our center where the director and founder of our center served as medical monitor and principal investigator of the 2 aforementioned multicenter clinical trials.www.optometrytimes.com
Comments / 0