Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Long-term outcomes of corneal cross-linking

optometrytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost treated eyes remained stable 10 years after the initial treatment. Corneal collagen cross-linking was approved for use in the United States in 2016 following successful phase 3 clinical trials in patients with progressive keratoconus and ectasia after refractive surgery.1,2 Patients treated in these pivotal trials are now 10 years out from their cross-linking treatments. Clinicians at our treatment center have begun the process of evaluating long-term results of patients treated in our center where the director and founder of our center served as medical monitor and principal investigator of the 2 aforementioned multicenter clinical trials.

www.optometrytimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornea#Cross Linking#Refractive Surgery#Ectasia#Logmar Lines#Photrexa Viscous Lrb#Kxl#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Women's Healthtctmd.com

Short-term LAA Occlusion Outcomes Worse in Women

Women with atrial fibrillation (AF) undergoing left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) with the Watchman device (Boston Scientific) have poorer in-hospital outcomes compared with men, according to data from the LAAO Registry. Specifically, women were more likely to have a major adverse event, including pericardial effusion requiring drainage and major bleeding,...
Scienceajmc.com

Genomic Complexity Linked With Poor Outcomes in DLBCL

A new report could eventually help investigators better understand which patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) are most likely to respond to certain therapies. A new analysis of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) suggests genomic complexity is associated with a poor prognosis and poor response to standard immunochemotherapy.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Long-term brain network reorganization predicts responsive neurostimulation outcomes for focal epilepsy

You are currently viewing the abstract. Responsive neurostimulation (RNS) devices, able to detect imminent seizures and to rapidly deliver electrical stimulation to the brain, are effective in reducing seizures in some patients with focal epilepsy. However, therapeutic response to RNS is often slow, is highly variable, and defies prognostication based on clinical factors. A prevailing view holds that RNS efficacy is primarily mediated by acute seizure termination; yet, stimulations greatly outnumber seizures and occur mostly in the interictal state, suggesting chronic modulation of brain networks that generate seizures. Here, using years-long intracranial neural recordings collected during RNS therapy, we found that patients with the greatest therapeutic benefit undergo progressive, frequency-dependent reorganization of interictal functional connectivity. The extent of this reorganization scales directly with seizure reduction and emerges within the first year of RNS treatment, enabling potential early prediction of therapeutic response. Our findings reveal a mechanism for RNS that involves network plasticity and may inform development of next-generation devices for epilepsy.
PharmaceuticalsNews Channel Nebraska

The Dangers of Long-Term Suboxone Use

Originally Posted On: https://www.marylandrecovery.com/blog/dangers-suboxone-use As the opioid epidemic was worsened over the years, the need for opioid addiction recovery methods has also increased. According to the 2018 NSDUH Annual National Report, a whopping two million Americans (over the age of 12) suffer from an opioid addiction in some form. This is a concerning number, and it’s important that the healthcare industry sufficiently accommodate those in need of recovery from opioid addiction.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthspring.org.uk

An Irritating Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

A symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency that can be irritating. Eye-twitching or facial pain can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. While the symptom is not normally painful, it can be irritating. The twitches normally occur in one eye at a time, or sometimes below them. Eye twitching — known...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
NFLwashingtonnewsday.com

Former Broncos Coach Loses 70 Pounds After Making Vaccination Mistake

Former Broncos Coach Lost 70 Pounds, Made ‘Mistake’ Not Getting Vaccinated. A former Denver Broncos fitness and nutrition coach has advised people to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, disclosing that he dropped 70 pounds after acquiring the virus and spending six weeks in the hospital. Bill Phillips, a nutrition and supplementation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy