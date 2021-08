A Hong Kong waiter was jailed for nine years on Friday after he became the first person convicted under a sweeping new national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent. Tong Ying-kit, 24, on Tuesday was found guilty of terrorism for driving a motorbike into three police officers, and secession for flying a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, the day after the security law was enacted. The trial was a watershed moment that laid down a new marker in the city's changing legal landscape and confirmed that certain outlawed political slogans now carry lengthy jail terms. The flag Tong flew read "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times", a ubiquitous chant during the huge and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.