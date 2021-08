Brock Lesnar's return to the WWE has sparked many reactions from fans, as the former wrestler-turned-UFC heavyweight champion has once again committed to another return to the squared circle instead of the octagon. Fans from the WWE and UFC have many thoughts about it, no surprise there, but one of Lesnar's biggest rivals from his UFC days, Alistair Overeem, apparently also has a lot to say. Overeem was recently asked about Lesnar's return to the WWE, and as one may expect, he wasn't exactly kind.