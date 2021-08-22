South Dakota Little League World Series game postponed to Monday at 2 p.m. due to weather
Rain and thunderstorms delayed the Little League World Series, postponing South Dakota's second game originally scheduled for Sunday to Monday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. CT. A lightning delay started at 11:40 a.m. CT, stopping the Hawaii-Nebraska game at the top of the sixth inning. South Dakota's game against Oregon was set to start at 1 p.m. CT after the conclusion of the Hawaii-Nebraska game.www.thepublicopinion.com
