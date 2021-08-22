Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

WATCH: Top WVU target Brandon White turns on the jets

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week away from announcing his college decision - one that will come down to West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Purdue - Cincinnati (OH) Moeller receiver Brandon White showed why he became a coveted prospect in recent months. In his first game of the season, the 247Sports three-star prospect put his blazing speed on full display, catching four passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Lakota (OH) West.

