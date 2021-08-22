WATCH: Top WVU target Brandon White turns on the jets

Brandon White has a chance to keep the Moeller-to-Kentucky pipeline pumping. A three-star class of 2022 wide receiver from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, OH, White announced through Twitter on Monday that he will be making his college decision on August 27. One of the fastest high schoolers in the country, the 5-foot-9 speedster has Power 5 offers from Kentucky and West Virginia. White took a camp visit to Kentucky back in June and did well enough to earn a scholarship opportunity shortly after.