WATCH: Top WVU target Brandon White turns on the jets
Less than a week away from announcing his college decision - one that will come down to West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Purdue - Cincinnati (OH) Moeller receiver Brandon White showed why he became a coveted prospect in recent months. In his first game of the season, the 247Sports three-star prospect put his blazing speed on full display, catching four passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Lakota (OH) West.247sports.com
