Claremont, CA

Journalists in Afghanistan

By jpitney
cmc.edu
 6 days ago

As the Taliban attacks reporters, searches their homes, and takes two female state TV anchors off the air, CPJ calls on the group to stand by its public commitment to allow a free and independent press, and to guarantee that all journalists are able to work safely and without interference. CPJ also urges the United States to ensure the safety of Afghan journalists by facilitating safe passage out of the country and providing emergency visas. Meanwhile, CPJ is devoting the resources at its disposal to help Afghan journalists when possible. Please note that we are not equipped to evacuate people and only governments are able to issue visas. We will keep a record of names and other information provided to us.

