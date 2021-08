To no one's surprise, Connor McDavid once again sits atop this rankings list after racking up an absurd 33 goals and 105 points in just 56 games last season en route to his third Art Ross Trophy, his second Hart Memorial Trophy and his third Ted Lindsay Award. There's no reason to expect the 24-year-old phenom to slow down in 2021-22. Nathan MacKinnon is a clear downgrade from McDavid, but both players should surpass the 100-point threshold this season, making him an excellent consolation prize.