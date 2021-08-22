Venice To Charge Entry Fees, Require Reservations Starting Next Summer

After weeks of ban, Cruise ships will now be allowed back in Canadian water on November 1, which was announced by the federal transport minister on Thursday. Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed to the media that the cruise companies will be required to wholly cooperate with the public health requirements if they wish to sail through Canada's waters and dock at its ports, which has been on several best payout casino’s mind. “We will welcome cruise ships - an important part of our tourism sector - back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season,” he said.