Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Venice To Charge Entry Fees, Require Reservations Starting Next Summer

TravelPulse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massively popular destination of Venice, Italy, is planning to start charging visitors for access and cap daily entries, beginning in summer 2022, Bloomberg reported. Italy’s famed sinking city, one of the world’s top tourism destinations, intends to require potential day visitors to reserve their entry in advance. It will also likely install turnstiles at important access points to the historical center to monitor attendance, according to Italian news outlet La Stampa.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Cruise Ships#Italy#Bloomberg#Italian#La Stampa#Adults#Marghera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Europe
Related
Public HealthTravelPulse

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Many cruise lines and tour operators require proof of full vaccination in order to travel. Could this happen with air travel, too?. The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has changed plenty of vacation plans already and poses a concern for both the nation and the wider world. Just recently,...
WorldTelegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Quarantine-free travel from France resumes as UK rules change

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK, after travel rule changes came into force at 04:00 BST. Brittany Ferries said it had received a "surge" of bookings following the rule changes announced on Thursday. But travel agents said the relaxation of quarantine...
Public Healthjohnnyjet.com

A New Vaccination Requirement All Travelers Must Consider

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The Washington Post just ran a story entitled, Do I need a covid booster shot to travel? 5 things to consider. The story brings up an important factor for people planning their travels, something I’m sure many people haven’t considered before.
LotteryIdaho8.com

Reservations may be required for popular hike

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park may soon require reservations to hike one of its most famous trails. The Angel’s Landing hike is a narrow trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff in southern Utah. It is one of the most sought-after destinations in a park that's seen breakneck growth in visitation over the last decade.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Germany Tightens Entry Requirements For American Visitors

Germany has updated its risk classification for the United States. Given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks, all travelers who were in the US within 10 days prior to entering Germany will need to be fully vaccinated for nonessential visits. Germany adds new entry requirements...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Santorini or Sydney? Crew Reveal Favorite Cruise Ports

It’s been a while since crew members were allowed shore leave on any significant scale, but most will still reminisce about what it was like. Cruise Industry News asked several crew members about their favorite ports and what made those visits special. They answered the questions on the grounds of anonymity.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Venice to Impose a Entry Fee for Tourists for the First Time

The popular Italian holiday spot of Venice is set to impost a new entry fee for tourists – a first for the city. The move is part of a package of measures including requiring visitors to book in advance, pay a fee and enter the city via electronic turnstiles. The...
Travelexecutivetraveller.com

Venice set to charge tourists for entry

Venice plans to charge visitors for access and set entrance quotas from the summer of 2022, according to newspaper Stampa. The Italian city, one of the world’s top tourist destinations, will also require prospective visitors to reserve access in advance, according to the newspaper. Turnstiles will be installed at the main access points of the city’s historical center.
LifestylePosted by
pymnts

Venice Eyes Tourist Entry Fee, Advance Booking for 2022

As the travel industry grapples with an increased demand in travel in the wake of the pandemic, Venice is looking to charge an entry fee for travelers as a way to limit the number of visitors, according to a Monday (Aug. 23) report from CNBC. Aimed at controlling tourism, the...
LifestyleTelegraph

How to sail around the Greek Isles, the new 'cruise central'

The visceral excitement of soaring into the stratosphere for the first time in over 16 months was undeniable. Heading for Greece, I couldn’t shake the fanciful thought that my journey was being immortalised by Zeus, the god of the sky, as the jets plaited white ropes in the cold air.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

Planning your first trip to Italy

Arguably Europe’s most enticing country, Italy charms visitors with irresistible food, awesome architecture, diverse scenery and unparalleled art. In fact, it's so packed with possibilities that it can almost overwhelm. If you haven't visited Italy yet, you might be wondering exactly how to start planning a trip. Where should you...
Boats & WatercraftsTravelPulse

MSC Cruises’ Newest Flagship Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage

When MSC Seashore set sail on her inaugural seven-night western Mediterranean itinerary, it became the 19th ship to join MSC Cruises’ fleet and the company’s newest flagship. MSC Seashore started Embarking guests in Barcelona, Spain on Friday, Marseille, France on Saturday and Genoa, Italy on Sunday, with even more passengers...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Canada cruise ships ban to end on November

After weeks of ban, Cruise ships will now be allowed back in Canadian water on November 1, which was announced by the federal transport minister on Thursday. Minister Omar Alghabra confirmed to the media that the cruise companies will be required to wholly cooperate with the public health requirements if they wish to sail through Canada's waters and dock at its ports, which has been on several best payout casino’s mind. “We will welcome cruise ships - an important part of our tourism sector - back in Canadian waters for the 2022 season,” he said.
Travelgodsavethepoints.com

Venice Plans Tourist ‘Visitor Tax’ For Summer 2022

If the dream is to snap a picture of St. Marks, or hang out on the Rialto Bridge, but then quickly zip back onto a cruise ship, or somewhere else — you can keep the dream alive, but it’s about to get more expensive. After reimagining the city as it...
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?

Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?. The summer vacation season is in full gear, and jetsetters are anxiously attempting to get away for a break. The government’s traffic light system continues to dictate the destinations to which people can drive from the United...
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

To combat over tourism, the gorgeous city of Venice is set to introduce an entry fee and a booking system for tourists

Remember when we shared eerie images of Empty museums, restaurants, and deserted town squares in Europe? With the pandemic slowly coming in control and restrictions loosening up, popular tourist destinations such as Venice resort to an entry fee to control overcrowding. While it’s good to see the tourism industry reviving itself, travel-hungry tourists are descending in huge swathes on Venice, forcing them to impose an entry fee set between $3.52 and $11.73, depending on the season.
TravelTravelPulse

G Adventures Introduces Vaccinated Tours Program

G Adventures has announced the introduction of its Vaccinated Tours program, with each trip having a fully vaccinated chief experience officer (CEO or tour guide) confirmed to lead the tour, on which all travellers must also be fully vaccinated. When surveyed, 56%* of travellers globally expressed that having a vaccinated CEO was actually more important to them than their fellow travellers being fully vaccinated, which 45% of travellers indicated they would prefer when travelling on a small group tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy