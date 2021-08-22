Venice To Charge Entry Fees, Require Reservations Starting Next Summer
The massively popular destination of Venice, Italy, is planning to start charging visitors for access and cap daily entries, beginning in summer 2022, Bloomberg reported. Italy’s famed sinking city, one of the world’s top tourism destinations, intends to require potential day visitors to reserve their entry in advance. It will also likely install turnstiles at important access points to the historical center to monitor attendance, according to Italian news outlet La Stampa.www.travelpulse.com
