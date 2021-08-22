NJMOM Adventures of The Week

You love horses and she doesn’t. But, you’re pretty sure that’s just because she hasn’t had the chance to meet the right one. Isn’t that how it works? You don’t know — until you know. Your dream is a honeymoon spent galloping on a beach in Mexico, her hair loftily floating in the air, rhythmically in tune with the horse’s mane as you ride. You’ll each be dressed in something airy and white, gauzy bits of chiffon-y material that moves with the wind. You’ll both look ethereal and angelic, too — in complete harmony with your horses and the nature that surrounds you. You even see yourselves doing this all in slow motion. At the right time — you imagine — you’ll stop in a hidden alcove, a secluded spot by the sea. There, you’ll dismount, tie the horses to a palm tree, unfurl a blanket and unpack a picnic fit for the regal set. It sounds like ultimate dream. But, first she’s got to look at a horse, let along ride it. She’s got to get comfortable with equine energy. Lucky for you both, you’ve got a pre-honeymoon plan, some places to go for horsey therapy.