Bayern sets scoring record, Nagelsmann enjoys 1st league win

Manchester United and Liverpool are back in the Champions League group stage this season, with the all-important draw to be made in Istanbul on Thursday evening (17.00 BST). The 32 teams that have qualified for the group stage have been split into four pots of eight and one from each pot will go into each of the eight groups A-H. Pot one is made up of seeded clubs, and the other three pots are determined by UEFA’s club coefficient rankings.