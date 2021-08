The school year is starting in District 186 with dozens of students and staffers being kept out of school because of possible exposure to COVID-19. The district’s COVID dashboard reported Monday afternoon that 36 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus in the past seven days… and a total of 255 students and 17 staffers were in “exclusion status” because they had shown possible COVID symptoms, or they or someone close to them had tested positive.