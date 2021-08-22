Multiple high-speed chases in Jones County results in one captured, another on the run
Tips from the public led to the capture of wanted subject Jerry Jerome Patterson by the Jones County Sheriff's Department Saturday evening. According to a statement by the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Patterson fled Laurel Police Department officers in the city Friday night and the suspect continued into the county where he almost collided with a Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol cruiser on Graves Road head-on. The chase continued to Highway 84 West to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road.impact601.com
Comments / 0