Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jones County, MS

Multiple high-speed chases in Jones County results in one captured, another on the run

By Kevan Lindsey Co-Editor, Laurel Impact
impact601.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTips from the public led to the capture of wanted subject Jerry Jerome Patterson by the Jones County Sheriff's Department Saturday evening. According to a statement by the Jones County Sheriff's Department, Patterson fled Laurel Police Department officers in the city Friday night and the suspect continued into the county where he almost collided with a Jones County Sheriff's Department patrol cruiser on Graves Road head-on. The chase continued to Highway 84 West to Mason Creek Road and onto Mag Hatten Road.

impact601.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellisville, MS
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Laurel, MS
Laurel, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Moselle, MS
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chase#Laurel Police Department#Jcsd#Nissan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy