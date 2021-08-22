Cancel
Project Buramoto is a semi-open 3D fantasy action adventure for Switch

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndonesian developer Ozysoft Studio has announced Project Buramoto with a teaser trailer, a high-fantasy 3D action adventure platformer intended to launch in late 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, with an alpha demo planned for Q4 2021. Details are scant on the game right now, but it looks promising in its teaser. Project Buramoto draws influence from “traditional Bornean folktales,” and it is focused on atmosphere, with minimalistic storytelling. You will fight “mystical creatures” amid “magic-focused shooter gameplay” in semi-open-world environments.

