The COVID Pandemic and Entrepreneurs Social Networks

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...