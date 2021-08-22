Cancel
Virginia State

Expanded Support Staff Provides More Resources For Virginia

By Kris Wright
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia football team continues to barrel toward the first kickoff of the season. The Cavaliers completed a scrimmage to end this week of practice after lightning storms moved previous attempts to the indoor facility and shifted those practices to more controlled tackling sessions. They held their first round of jersey number picks as well. The season begins against William & Mary on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Scott Stadium.

