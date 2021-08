The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.