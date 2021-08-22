The Cotton Exchange Tavern
Welcome to The Cotton Exchange Tavern, one of River Street’s oldest restaurants. Established in 1971 and located in a Colonial era cotton warehouse with exposed Savannah brick and waterfront views. Our menu has something for everyone, hearty portions of fresh-caught seafood served grilled, broiled or fried as well as a fine selection of steaks, well-stuffed sandwiches and giant salads. Watch the ships roll in and out of the Savannah River and while away the afternoon over fresh peel n' eat shrimp and cocktails.www.visitsavannah.com
