Isolated thunderstorms possible later this afternoon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls National Weather Service is expecting isolated thunderstorms to develop in central South Dakota by 5:00 this afternoon. The weather service advises storms could become severe as they move toward Huron and Chamberlain. Storms west of Brookings later this afternoon are not expected to be severe and will weaken as they move into Minnesota. The National Weather Service of Sioux Falls reminds you to stay weather aware this afternoon and be ready to seek shelter if warnings are issued in your area.