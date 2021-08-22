Cancel
DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday, 8/22/21

dailyfantasysportsrankings.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. This is a truly weird slate. It looks like FanDuel and DraftKings want to avoid the Coors Field game, and that's just fine with us. What's also bizarre is that we had the Yankees-Twins game postponed already. That limits some good hitters with those two games out the window, and we haven't even discussed the pitching landscape. There are literally no aces on this slate, and it should allow you to construct things however you please. We have to ride some arms, though, so let's kick things off with a St Louis legend.

Comments / 0

