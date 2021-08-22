DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday, 8/22/21

Wednesday features a ten-game slate locking in just after seven o’clock eastern. Let’s dive in….. Going to be tuff to pick between these four would pitchers. Gonzales is my least favorite of the four but hard not to include him after just putting up 41 points versus the same Texas Rangers in his most recent start. Ohtani will most likely be very high-owned, which leads me to play him in cash and not play him in large GPPs. Morton has faced this Miami Marlins team 3 times this season. Although the first game was bad and the second was not good he has improved each time including his latest 31 point effort versus them. The Braves have been among the hottest baseball teams lately while the Marlins are a decent ball club but have good and mostly bad days of late. I will not hesitate to drop down to lesser-priced options if I cant fit Morton into my GPPs. Ranger is a bit of an unknown because he has yet to pitch five innings yet this year. Suarez had success as a relief pitcher but the Phillies decided to try him out as a starter in his last three appearances. Although he looked good in those three starts, he needs to pitch over five innings and get the win to be a good play versus the Diamondbacks. Can’t ask for a much better spot so definitely worth the risk.