Weekly Roadwork Roundup - August 23, 2021

Posted by 
 6 days ago

(August 22, 2021) The following roadway projects may impact traffic this coming week. These projects will be completed within two weeks (weather permitting) unless otherwise noted.

Traffic Switch/New Traffic Signal: Legacy Dr Phase 1 Traffic Switch (PDF) - starting Tuesday, August 24 (Est. 9 months)

  • NB traffic on Legacy Dr will be switched so that north and southbound traffic will share the west half of the road, reducing Legacy Dr to one lane in each direction, just north of SH 121 through just south of Warren Pkwy. Drivers should use caution during the traffic switch and watch for flaggers. After the switch, drivers should pay special attention to the new location of stop lines and turn lanes. Expect delays in the SB direction during the morning rush hour and in the NB direction during the afternoon rush hour. To minimize delays, drivers should consider using an alternate route (such as Dallas Pkwy or FM 423) during this construction project. Consider using Waze to navigate around the closure. Click here to learn about Waze or install on your smartphone.
  • New Traffic Signal: Legacy Dr and Country Club Dr - when the traffic switched is implemented, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Legacy Dr and Country Club Dr. Drivers should use caution at this intersection as people become accustomed to the new traffic control patterns.

To see the overall schedule for the Legacy Drive project and to keep track of the anticipated work in the coming weeks, please visit friscotexas.gov/Legacy

Slope Repairs

New Pavement Repairs

  • 5720 Beacon Hill Dr (Stone Creek Village Neighborhood) (PDF)

Ongoing Pavement Repairs

  • 11584 Penick Way (The Fairways Neighborhood)(PDF)
  • Alley at 6314 White Oaks Ln (Plantation Estates) (PDF)
  • 1964 Overwood Dr (Frisco Lakes Neighborhood) (PDF)
  • NB Teel Parkway between Bruce Dr and Bewley Dr (PDF)

Comments / 0

ABOUT

IN THIS ARTICLE
