TWA And A Changing Landscape: How Kansas City International Airport Got Its Structure
Kansas City International Airport (MCI) began as a modern, forward-thinking airport that was on the cusp of being a major hub for Trans World Airlines (TWA). However, just 26 days after the opening of the brand new airport, the landscape of aviation had changed forever, and the new airport suddenly became impractical. The airport faced the possibility of a complete reconstruction to meet TWA’s needs. Here is how MCI got its structure.simpleflying.com
Comments / 0