Weekly Roadwork Roundup - August 23, 2021

First photo: Kihei residents wave signs near the Piilani Highway bridge over Waipuilani Gulch Thursday afternoon. Community leaders are calling for a pedestrian underpass to be built beneath the bridge to offer an alternate way of crossing the highway for high school students and other residents. “Today we are just raising awareness and advocacy for an underpass,” said Kihei Community Association Education and Recreation Committee Chairman Andrew Beerer (right). He said the State Land Use Commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to consider the state Department of Transportation’s request for an exemption to the requirement of a grade-separated pedestrian crossing for the high school that is currently under construction on the mauka side of the highway.