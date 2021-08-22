As covid-19 surges in Mississippi, some people are ingesting an

Recently, reports of ivermectin use among unvaccinated people have sprung up in states besides Mississippi. The family of Phil Valentine, a conservative radio host in Tennessee who was unvaccinated and using ivermectin, was “elated” to hear his listeners are getting vaccinated after he was infected with the virus; Valentine died Saturday, according to the Associated Press. In Chalmette, La., 62-year-old Darleen Asevedo died of complications from covid-19 on Aug. 14. Her daughter, Kortney, told WAFB that her mother was unvaccinated and taking ivermectin.