Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

As covid-19 surges in Mississippi, some people are ingesting an

By charrislockwood
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, reports of ivermectin use among unvaccinated people have sprung up in states besides Mississippi. The family of Phil Valentine, a conservative radio host in Tennessee who was unvaccinated and using ivermectin, was “elated” to hear his listeners are getting vaccinated after he was infected with the virus; Valentine died Saturday, according to the Associated Press. In Chalmette, La., 62-year-old Darleen Asevedo died of complications from covid-19 on Aug. 14. Her daughter, Kortney, told WAFB that her mother was unvaccinated and taking ivermectin.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Associated Press#Wafb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy