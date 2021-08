Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has just begun. The news it brings with it is not few, but it also turns out that it has also included a reference to Call of Duty 2021 (tentative name) in its new victory screen; If we succeed in winning a game, the scene in which we are paid tribute now shows how a soviet army soldier (WWII) appears suddenly … to end our character with an accurate shot from a sniper rifle. You can check it in the following video.