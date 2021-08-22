Angry Irishman’s sauces pack a punch of heat & flavor
Angry Irishman wants to have a healthy hot sauce for everyone’s taste buds — even if it’s not hot. Kevin Mackey and his wife MaryAnn founded the craft hot sauce company in 1996 in Florida.The Sunshine State’s fair weather was perfect for growing peppers, so Mackey began testing various combinations and recipes until he perfected his “first child” — and his favorite sauce — after seven years: the Original Jalapeno/Habanero hot sauce.bgindependentmedia.org
Comments / 0