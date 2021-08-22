Library serves up Coffee Talk Book group this fall

Join the Wood County District Public Library for Coffee Talk Book Discussion from September through November at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Thursday, Sept. 16 – “The Cookbook Club” by Beth Harbison – Three women bond immediately, but it’s not all popovers with melted brie and blackberry jam. In this delightful novel, friends form bonds that go beyond a love grilled garlic and soy sauce shrimp. Because what is more important in life than friendship…and food?