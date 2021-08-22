Cancel
Wood County, OH

Library serves up Coffee Talk Book group this fall

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Wood County District Public Library for Coffee Talk Book Discussion from September through November at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Thursday, Sept. 16 – “The Cookbook Club” by Beth Harbison – Three women bond immediately, but it’s not all popovers with melted brie and blackberry jam. In this delightful novel, friends form bonds that go beyond a love grilled garlic and soy sauce shrimp. Because what is more important in life than friendship…and food?

