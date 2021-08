Three Carroll Dragons took home the top prize from the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships last month. Carroll students Abby Mills, Kennedy and Kamdyn Fuller traveled to Lakewood Ranch, Florida last month to play for the Solar Soccer Club in the U15 Girls National Championship, according to a media release. After starting off with a tie against Cincinnati United, the team pulled off two wins over the Broomfield Soccer Club and the Real New Jersey Football Club before advancing to the semifinals. After narrowly defeating Club Ohio 2-1, the Solar Soccer Club went head to head against the La Roca Football Club and won 4-2 in the finals.