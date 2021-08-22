‘The Staffroom’: Karlovy Vary Review
Sonja Tarokic’s debut follows an idealistic school counsellor in conflict with her colleagues. Dir/scr: Sonja Tarokic. Croatia. 2021. 126 mins. A school counsellor endures some traumatic personal lessons in Croatian writer-director Sonja Tarokic’s rough-edged but modestly promising feature debut The Staffroom. World premiering in the main competition at Karlovy Vary, it betrays the filmmaker’s inexperience by ill-advisedly sprawling beyond the two-hour mark as it illustrates how teachers can rival their pupils in terms of immaturity, pettiness and emotional volatility. In loco parentis, with the emphasis on the “loco.”www.screendaily.com
