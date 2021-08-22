‘The Staffroom’: Karlovy Vary Review

Tory Island off the coast of Donegal is the rich setting for Loic Jourdain’s observational documentary. Dir: Loïc Jourdain. Ireland/France. 2020. 92 mins. A small, treeless strip of land 14.5 kilometers from the north-west coast of County Donegal, Tory Island is the most remote of all Ireland’s inhabited islands. It’s a rich repository of song and story, of Gaeilge Uladh (Ulster Irish) dialect, and of a fertile hybrid of Catholicism and folklore. Life there is threatened by everything from the lashing weather to the Dublin government’s incomprehension or indifference to the specific needs of island life. But the people of Tory, led by their elected “King”, Patsy Dan Mag Ruaidhri, are determined to make themselves heard on the mainland. This fascinating documentary captures both the unique charms of island life and the way that a few forms signed by government bureaucrats can come close to triggering an extinction event for a community as embattled as that of Tory.