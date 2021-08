Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is what happened while Rachel Zegler was busy making other plans. It was the summer of 2018, and a casting director for West Side Story—directed by Spielberg! Written by Tony Kushner!—was asking Rachel Zegler, then just 17, for her availability. “I think I said, ‘I’m doing my spring musical in March, and then I’d like to goto college,’” Zegler says today. Her reply was short, because, well, what do you say when Spielberg is maybe asking you to maybe make time for his movie? Surely the director of Jaws can bump a high school production of Shrek the Musical off the calendar.