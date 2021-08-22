Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Flood Advisory issued for Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 15:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Southeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Torrington, New Hartford, Norfolk, Otis, Sandisfield, Winsted, New Hartford Center, Northwest Harwinton, Barkhamsted, New Marlborough, Colebrook, Monterey, North Colebrook, McClaveville, Free Quarter, Mill Brook, Robertsville, Roosterville, South Sandisfield and Grantville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

