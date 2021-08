BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Parkway officials has announced that staff will try to repair a damaged gate at Price Lake Dam on Friday, August 27. To safely attempt the repair, the Parkway will close at Milepost 297, between the entrances to Price Park Campground and the Price Park Picnic Area. The closure will go into effect at 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning and is estimated to last approximately five hours. While repair work is underway, this section of the Parkway will be closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians. Park staff will be on-site to help visitors navigate the closure area safely.