Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Leads team in touches

Hubbard rushed nine times for 24 yards and caught both his targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to the Ravens. Hubbard played nearly half of Carolina's offensive snaps, leading the team's skill-position players in touches. In the process, he again flashed his big-play ability, going for 29 yards on a reception during the first quarter. That, of course, came after Hubbard ripped off a 59-yard run in his preseason debut. It wasn't all pretty for Hubbard on Saturday, though, as he couldn't punch in two handoffs from the one-yard line to begin the game, and then fumbled later on. The Panthers fortunately recovered his miscue, but Hubbard will nonetheless be eager to cement his role as Christian McCaffrey's backup with a strong overall showing in Friday's preseason finale versus the Steelers.