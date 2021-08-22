Cancel
Panthers' Dan Arnold: Suits up Saturday

 5 days ago

Arnold made his Panthers debut but was not targeted on any of his eight snaps in Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to the Ravens. Arnold sat out Carolina's exhibition opener but got a small taste of the action this weekend. With consistently positive reviews of his performance during training camp, Arnold's stock is on the rise heading into the upcoming campaign, and he'll perhaps get to show his stuff more in Friday's preseason finale versus the Steelers, when coach Matt Rhule hopes to play his starters for about a half.

