AIG Women's Open: Anna Nordqvist lifts lid on mental health battle after win at Carnoustie
The Swede had not tasted victory since winning her second major in France in 2017 and slipped out of the top 50 on the Rolex World Rankings earlier this year. But Nordqvist found encouragement from her form in the build-up to the final major of the year at Carnoustie, where her third-round 65 - the low round of the Championship - propelled her into a share of the lead heading into the final round.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0