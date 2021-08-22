Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

AIG Women's Open: Anna Nordqvist lifts lid on mental health battle after win at Carnoustie

By Keith Jackson
SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swede had not tasted victory since winning her second major in France in 2017 and slipped out of the top 50 on the Rolex World Rankings earlier this year. But Nordqvist found encouragement from her form in the build-up to the final major of the year at Carnoustie, where her third-round 65 - the low round of the Championship - propelled her into a share of the lead heading into the final round.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnoustie#Mental Health#Aig#British Open#Aig Women S Open#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour player says he's in treatment for alcohol use

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray announced that he is in treatment for alcohol use. Murray, 27, shared the news on social media, and said he’s been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again,” Murray wrote. “Thanks for all the messages it means a lot.”
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Report: Where Things Stand With Tiger Woods’ Recovery

It has been nearly six months since golf legend Tiger Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he crashed his car in California. Woods needed emergency surgery to repair the damage and has since been rehabbing. He was seen earlier this summer making signs of progress, including putting weight in his legs.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Message For J.R. Smith After Latest Golf News

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith has left professional basketball to enroll at North Carolina A&T with hopes of joining the university’s golf team. With Smith’s sights seemingly set on become a pro golfer, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka has some thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Koepka congratulated Smith on...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?

Danielle Kang is an extremely experienced member of the LPGA Tour, and has achieved five LPGA Tour titles, including one Major, in her career. She has been with her current caddie since 2017, but who are they? Meet Oliver (Olly) Brett below. Who Is Danielle Kang’s Caddie?. Olly Brett has...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Rory McIlroy To Miss BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will be skipping the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth to rest before the Ryder Cup. The Northern Irishman will play in his 35th event since golf returned post-pandemic at the Ryder Cup and has admitted that he is feeling tired. “It’s probably too much for...
GolfGolf.com

What Tiger Woods taught Bubba Watson during practice rounds

Tiger Woods keeps a close circle. Throughout his career, he’s kept his team small and rarely allows outsiders a peek inside the walls. Lots of players are friendly with other golfers on Tour, but Woods was all business — it’s part of what made him great. In recent years however,...
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Patrick Reed, bilateral interstitial pneumonia

Patrick Reed was forced to miss The Northern Trust, the first post-season event of the PGA Tour with an ankle injury. And now he's hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. Patrick Reed, statements. "I'm on the road to recovery and I can't wait to get back on...
Golfchatsports.com

Using Carnoustie caddie, Lexi Thompson in contention at AIG Women's Open

Lexi Thompson’s caddie woes at the Olympics have led to a new man on her bag at the AIG Women’s Open. Thompson is making her first start on the LPGA Tour since finishing 33rd in the Games. Her regular bagman, Jack Fulghum, was overcome by heat during the opening round in Tokyo and Thompson had several other people caddie for her over the remainder of the competition. She says she is no longer working with Fulghum.
GolfGolf.com

Collin Morikawa misses rare cut, and there’s concern over a reason why

Collin Morikawa, after Friday’s second round at the Northern Trust, took his hat off, shut his eyes and ran his fingers through his hair a few times. On Thursday at Liberty National, he shot a 74, his third-highest score of the year. A day later, while four shots better, he’d miss just his second cut of 2021.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods CONGRATULATES Tony Finau after his PGA Tour victory

Tony Finau received a series of well-earned messages of congratulations and support from his friends and family after winning the Northern Trust at Liberty National. After securing his second PGA Tour victory and his first win on the tour in nearly 2,000 days, one of the first golfers to message him was none other than 15-time major winner Tiger Woods.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

What Putters Do Pros Use?

At every single level of golf, the putter is one of the most important clubs in the bag, if not the most important. Obviously at the Tour level all the focus is on how far players hit the golf ball especially with the driver but top players know just how valuable a confidence-inspiring, top-performing flatstick can be.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Patrick Reed out of hospital after ‘very scary’ illness

Patrick Reed is doing better. The golf star is at home recovering after being hospitalized for a few days with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. “Taking it day by day with the family, kiddos and [wife] Justine!” Reed told the Golf Channel on Thursday. “Right now it’s all about my health and their health, but we are recovering and can’t wait to get back at it!”
Toledo, OHnorthernstar.info

LPGA stars to compete in 2021 Solheim Cup

Team USA finalized its roster Monday for the 2021 Solheim Cup, Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The Americans are looking to win back the cup after a 2019 defeat at Gleneagles in Scottland. Team USA’s roster will feature Nelly Korda, the current No. 1 women’s player in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy