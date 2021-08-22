Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Inspections planned for Luzerne County bridges

Newswatch 16
A heads up for drivers in Luzerne County - an inspection of both bridges connecting West Pittston and Pittston will begin on Monday.

PennDOT will be conducting in-depth inspections of both the Water Street Bridge and the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge.

The Water Street Bridge has been closed since earlier this month after it failed a different routine inspection.

Officials say there will be temporary lane shifts on the Dale J. Kridlo Bridge during the inspection.

The lane shifts will be in effect daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inspections are expected to continue until September 3.

