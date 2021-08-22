Cancel
Rebecca Donner Tells The Story Of Her Great-Great-Aunt, Executed For Nazi Resistance

capradio.org
 6 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tamara Keith speaks with author Rebecca Donner about her new book, 'All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days: The True Story of the American Woman at the Heart of the German Resistance to Hitler.'. Transcript. SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. Mildred Harnack is not...

