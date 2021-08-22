Cancel
James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble raises $9,000 for District 300 Foundation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe District #300 Educational Foundation held its 15th annual James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble fundraising event at the Red Hawk Country Club on Friday, Aug. 6. Fourteen teams participated in the morning event. First place in "A" flight went to the team of Danny Czerwinski, Charlie Rainwater, Jerry Rainwater, and Dennis Vancil who finished the 18-hole event with a score of 51 at 19 under par. The "B" flight champions were the team of Derek Beard, Shane Boyett, Bryan Johnson, and Isaac Miller with a score of 61 at 9 under par.

