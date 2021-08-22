James Booker Memorial Golf Scramble raises $9,000 for District 300 Foundation

IDAHO — The Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation's annual Purple Heart run to honor and celebrate the life of SSG Aaron Butler is Sat., Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. in Garden Valley. “It is always a pretty amazing opportunity to talk about who my brother was and what Gold Star families go through," Adam Butler, President of the Aaron Butler Memorial Foundation and brother to Aaron Butler said. "And to be able to rub shoulders with the most patriotic and the best men and women that I have ever met.”