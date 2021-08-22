Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Native Realty’s Jaime Sturgis Closes Six Investment Sales Transactions In 2 Weeks

cre-sources.com
 5 days ago

Native Realty Founder and CEO Jaime Sturgis completed six Fort Lauderdale property transactions totaling $13.78 million in combined sale price over the past two weeks. The new deals include the sale of the 13th Street home of popular vintage shop OddBalls Nifty Thrift to Flagler Village’s Montce Swim. The $2...

cre-sources.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Commercial Building#Native Realty#Native Realty Founder#Oddballs Nifty Thrift#Ne#Vogue#Old School Hospitality#Greenbar Kitchen#Quarterdeck#Greico Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Real EstateNew York Post

Birdman’s foreclosed Miami mansion to list for $33M after renovations

A year after the 52-year-old rapper’s foreclosed Miami Beach mansion was sold for $10.85 million, the home is expected to hit the market once again for a whopping $33.9 million, The Post has learned. This listing follows an extensive renovation plan of the 20,000-square-foot estate by the latest owners —...
Real Estatecre-sources.com

125,000 SF Mixed-Use Community ‘Deco Green’ Obtains Site Plan Approval

Office America Group, a boutique real estate development firm based in South Florida, has obtained site plan approval for Deco Green, an approximately 125,000-square-foot mixed-use community featuring four buildings with 127 residential units, approximately 8,000 square feet of retail and office space, and 20,000 square feet of green space located at 1715 N. Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth Beach.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Real Estate Transactions 8/25/2021

Taylor Long Properties has announced this recent real estate transaction:. Rio Grande LLC, doing business as Rio Grande Tex Mex Grill, leased 2,270 square feet located at 10445 Midlothian Turnpike in the Pocono Green Shopping Center. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has announced these recent area transactions:. 20-20 Denim renewed...
Miami, FLcre-sources.com

Duke Realty Preleases 100% Of New 221,000 SF Facility In Miami 27 Business Park

The South Florida office of Duke Realty Corporation, the leading domestic only, pure-play logistics property REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) in the United States, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with a consumer products company for 61,191 square feet of logistics space in Building 2, a 221,984-square-foot facility within Miami 27 Business Park. Building 2 at 10310 NW 121st Way is still under construction and scheduled for completion in September 2021.
Real Estateseniorhousingnews.com

Transactions & Financings: NHI’s Completes 8-Property, $115M Holiday Portfolio Sale; Bridge Sells Community for $15M

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) completed a sale of eight communities operated by Holiday Retirement. The total price was $115 million. The communities total 909 units, and NHI expects to realize a gain on the sale of up to $2 million. To date, the company announced $203.4 million in dispositions and expects to end 2021 closer to the high end of a goal to sell $250 million to $400 million in assets.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Radiant Canna Closes $6M Seed Round Led By D4 Investments

California-based cannabis manufacturer and distributor Radiant Canna recently closed an oversubscribed $6 million seed funding round led by D4 Investments, the investment arm of D4 LLC, which is part of the family office of James Kinsella and Robert McNeal. Donald Kivowitz, Charles Putnam, Emles Venture Partners and West Creek Investments...
Florida Statecre-sources.com

Investor Enters Florida Market With $34.81M Industrial Buy In Miami

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $13 million in acquisition financing for South River Industrial, a recently constructed, two-building multi-tenant industrial park totaling 170,000 square feet in Miami. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, California-based VLIETCO Enterprises, to place long-term, fixed-rate financing with a life insurance company for its $34.81...
Florida Statecre-sources.com

Fogo de Chão To Open At The Main Las Olas In Early 2022

Internationally-renowned steakhouse Fogo de Chão announced it has signed a lease agreement to open its fifth location in the state of Florida on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue & Las Olas Boulevard, in collaboration with South Florida-based, 70-year old full service commercial real estate development firm Stiles and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties, LLC, an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S. The restaurant is slated to open in 2022 at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot, mixed-use office, residential and retail community featuring destinations for gathering, dining and shopping. Stiles and Shorenstein completed development on The Main Las Olas in 2020. Fogo currently has Florida locations in Orlando, Miami Beach and Jacksonville with another under construction at The Plaza Coral Gables.
Florida Statebizjournals

Local real estate investment firm closes historic sale in Florida

Nearly two years after purchasing a Florida apartment complex for $123 million, a local real estate investment firm has sold the property in a transaction described as the largest disposition in the company's nearly 30-year history. The Connor Group, a Miami Township-based firm, recently closed on the sale of Anchor...
Real EstateCommercial Observer

Silver Tree Scores $62M Loan for Fort Lauderdale Retirement Community

Silver Tree Residential scored a $62.1 million refinancing loan for a large, Fort Lauderdale retirement community from Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, property records show. Gateway Terrace Senior Apartments, situated at 1943 NE 6th Court, is located in the Victoria Park residential neighborhood along the Rio Barcelona Canal, less than two miles north of Las Olas Boulevard, the city’s main road. Constructed in 1958, the 257-unit apartment complex holds 13 buildings, spanning 168,870 square feet.
Texas Stateyieldpro.com

Westmount Realty Capital’s national investment portfolio thrives with acquisition of 14th multifamily property in Texas

Westmount Realty Capital announced the acquisition of West End on Eldridge, a Class A, Mediterranean-style apartment community located at 2255 Eldridge Parkway in the popular Energy Corridor in west Houston. The 192-unit multifamily community consists of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 911 square feet and is Westmount’s fifth multifamily property in Houston. The property will be rebranded as Westmount at Eldridge.
Real Estatenerej.com

IPA completes $63 million sale of The Preserve at Great Pond

Windsor CT Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has completed the sale of The Preserve at Great Pond, a newly constructed, 230-unit apartment complex. The property sold for $63 million. “The Preserve at Great Pond is an outstanding new construction developed and recently stabilized by Eastpointe...
Orlando, FLcre-sources.com

Franklin Street Arranges Sale Of Orlando Retail Property

Franklin Street has arranged the $4.2 million sale of a more than one-acre site leased to Red Lobster at 7373 W. Colonial Dr. in Orlando. The Red Lobster property features 7,900 square feet and has 18.5 years remaining on its lease. The building is an outparcel to a 209,686-square-foot shopping center that benefits from retailers including Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls and more. The property is eight miles from downtown Orlando.
Businesscre-sources.com

Fort Lauderdale-Based Hernandez Construction Ranks On The 2021 Inc. 5000

For the second time in the past three years, Inc. Magazine revealed that Fort Lauderdale-based Hernandez Construction ranked on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

AvantStay launches brokerage arm

In a move that goes beyond rentals, AvantStay has launched its brokerage arm. The short-term rental company, which now has over 600 homes throughout the U.S., announced that it will hire real estate agents to assist customers with finding secondary homes. Those homes may then be managed by AvantStay. To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy