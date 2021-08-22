Native Realty’s Jaime Sturgis Closes Six Investment Sales Transactions In 2 Weeks

Internationally-renowned steakhouse Fogo de Chão announced it has signed a lease agreement to open its fifth location in the state of Florida on the corner of Southeast Third Avenue & Las Olas Boulevard, in collaboration with South Florida-based, 70-year old full service commercial real estate development firm Stiles and San Francisco-based Shorenstein Properties, LLC, an owner and operator of high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S. The restaurant is slated to open in 2022 at The Main Las Olas, a 1.4 million-square-foot, mixed-use office, residential and retail community featuring destinations for gathering, dining and shopping. Stiles and Shorenstein completed development on The Main Las Olas in 2020. Fogo currently has Florida locations in Orlando, Miami Beach and Jacksonville with another under construction at The Plaza Coral Gables.