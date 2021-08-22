How to become a Garage Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Halfway through the race calendar, Formula One has seen massive growth in 2021 compared to the Covid-impacted 2020 season. With a global audience coming from every corner of the world, social media allows the series, teams and drivers to share highlights, challenges and behind-the-scenes moments directly with fans. The brands that partner with the sport have benefited greatly from social media sponsorship activation and are on track to receive over US$1 billion in sponsorship value AAV by the end of the season. Below, we dive into the social media presence of the series, teams and drivers, as well as the fan engagement, the brand promotion and noteworthy moments so far.