Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How to become a Garage Technician in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Autosport Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom attaching stickers to the cars to driving forklifts and moving freight, a Garage Technician’s day is never dull. It’s also one of the more hands-on roles in a Formula 1 team, allowing someone to get up close and personal with the cars and tools used in running a Formula 1 car. To find out what it takes to get into this role we spoke to Ryan Cottee – a Garage Technician for Haas F1 Team – about his job.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Garage Technician#Formula#Hgv#Bar#The Garage Technicians#Pro Cars#European#Motorsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

With F1 entering a triple-header that includes power tracks Spa-Francorchamps and Monza, the majority of teams have taken the opportunity to introduce fresh engines this time out. Before this weekend, five drivers had already moved on to their third and final power units of the season: Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Verstappen was involved in a high-speed crash at Silverstone after colliding with title rival Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap of the race, leading to concerns about the state of his engine. Initial checks by Honda suggested that it would be fine to continue using, only for an inspection after...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Capito drops Latifi contract renewal hint at Williams F1

Amid growing suggestions that George Russell will make the switch to Mercedes next season, Williams may well prefer to keep hold of its other driver to ensure some continuity. Asked ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix if everything was pointing towards a contract extension for Latifi, Capito said: “Yeah, looks like, I would say.”
CarsLegit Reviews

Awesome Ferrari Testa Rossa J Is A Small Electric Ferrari

One glance at the photo and the red Ferrari replica driven by the young girl looks like a toy. However, it’s an official Ferrari product made by The Little Car Company based on the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. Only 250 units will be made, and while pricing is unannounced, you can bet it’s extremely expensive.
Workoutsbigeasymagazine.com

How to Become a Fitness Model

The thought might cross your mind when you look in the mirror, admiring what your hard work at the gym has earned you, that you should be on a billboard or become an ambassador for a big sportswear company. You might also have a social media page to share workout videos with thousands of your followers who love what you’ve achieved with your physique.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ludwig: DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

The DTM has witnessed an influx of part-season and guest entries this year after adapting off-the-shelf GT3 cars, which are significantly cheaper to run than their Class One predecessors. Twenty-three cars took to the track for the fourth round of the season on 20-22 August, with 19 full-season entries joined...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Miami F1 GP hires Cregan to head experienced management team

The news indicates that the Miami race promoter is keen to add specialist European know-how to its management team, alongside people who are more versed in running the usual sporting activities at the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium, where the track is being built. Irishman Cregan worked as a technician for...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

In these columns I generally try to delve into the technical matters that are catching the attention of fans and explain some of the engineering nuance behind them. This month, while keeping the engineering theme, I would like to explain how the race engineer and the driver interact and how the bond between them is an integral part of success.
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

Hookit’s Motorsport Insight | F1’s mid-season sponsorship report

Halfway through the race calendar, Formula One has seen massive growth in 2021 compared to the Covid-impacted 2020 season. With a global audience coming from every corner of the world, social media allows the series, teams and drivers to share highlights, challenges and behind-the-scenes moments directly with fans. The brands that partner with the sport have benefited greatly from social media sponsorship activation and are on track to receive over US$1 billion in sponsorship value AAV by the end of the season. Below, we dive into the social media presence of the series, teams and drivers, as well as the fan engagement, the brand promotion and noteworthy moments so far.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The increasingly varied CV behind a new BTCC title challenger

“The brutal truth of it is that I just love race cars. I think that shows with all the historic stuff that I drive. I drive so many cars and I just bloody love them all. It’s great. It doesn’t matter what I get in, it always puts a massive smile on my face. At the end of every year, I look back at the cars that are new to me that I’ve driven, and I just think, ‘Wow – I grew up watching those cars’.”
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Driving the F1 icon that launched Schumacher's career

Thirty years ago, the great Michael Schumacher arrived in Formula 1 and created waves on his debut at the Belgian Grand Prix that very few drivers have done before or since. It was an extraordinarily impactful weekend, especially when you consider that he only competed in two corners of the race before parking up on the side of the track, but the headlines had been made over the previous two days.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

BTCC champion Harvey to make modern racing comeback in Porsche at Thruxton

Harvey, 59, raced one-make Porsches with great success following the conclusion of his BTCC career in 2002, winning Carrera Cup GB titles in 2008 and 2010. Despite not racing in the championship since 2011, he remains its most successful driver in terms of outright victories (36) and has the most overall podium finishes (108).
MotorsportsAutosport Online

MotoGP's Quartararo hails "amazing" Mercedes F1 simulator chance

The factory Yamaha MotoGP rider was offered the opportunity by reigning F1 constructors’ world champions Mercedes to drive its simulator at its Brackley base on Wednesday ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Quartararo, Yamaha and Mercedes all share key sponsors in Monster Energy and Petronas, with energy...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Verstappen and Leclerc reckon Russell "deserves" Mercedes F1 seat

Russell and Valtteri Bottas remained tight-lipped over the decision regarding which of them will race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next year as the F1 paddock reconvened after the summer break with the pre-event media day for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. When Leclerc and Verstappen appeared together for their...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Mini thrills at Brands Hatch, while VSCC puts on a show at Mallory Park

Mixed weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of drivers and spectators alike at Brands Hatch as the Mini Festival made a welcome return following a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two typically thrilling Mini Miglia encounters were among the highlights of the event. Former champion Endaf Owens won...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Alonso extends Alpine contract for 2022 F1 season

Two-time F1 world champion Alonso returned to F1 this year with Alpine after two seasons away, beginning his third stint with the Enstone team after racing with Renault from 2003-2006 and 2008-2009. Alonso joined Alpine on an initial one-year deal with an option for a second year that was widely...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

McLaren reveals innovative new F1 paddock Performance Centre

Having worked in close co-operation with motorsport truck specialists Schuler, McLaren has revamped its working space behind the pit garages with a new facility. As well as ensuring that its infrastructure is better suited to the demands of a current F1 team, the new design means McLaren can reduce the number of trucks it takes to races to just four – down from the six it used to bring to each race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy