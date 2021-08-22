Crazy new contests happening at 2021 state fair, sign up by Aug. 25!
There are a bunch of new contests at the Du Quoin State fair this year, the brainchild of the fair's new special events coordinator Tawmi Conley. There will be everything from a baby photo contest, a pet and pet-parents lookalike photo contest, and a re-create the photo content -- re-create a photo you took years ago -- to a lip-sync contest, a talent contest and a duct-tape dress contest.www.dailyrepublicannews.com
