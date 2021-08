ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said he believes the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will be a boost to Maryland’s vaccination numbers. “It really has been the number one issue for people who are being reluctant because it didn’t have the approval and now that takes that argument away,” Hogan said. Maryland recorded 5,257 first-dose vaccinations Monday, the day of the Pfizer announcement, down from 5,400 the prior Monday. More than 5,000 new first vaccine doses administered yesterday in Maryland @wjz pic.twitter.com/r8k0OPOiy0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) August 24, 2021 The governor made the comments during a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with CBS...