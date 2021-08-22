Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn’t enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy,” which topped the charts for the second weekend running. According to studio estimates Sunday, “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” a Paramount release targeted at very young kids that’s also streaming on Paramount+, earned $13 million in ticket sales. First place, however, went to “Free Guy,” a 20th Century and Disney release that’s playing exclusively in theaters. It added $18.8 million, bringing its global total to $112 million.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Michael Keaton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Guy#Ap#North American#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Only Request to Disney Ahead of Deadpool 3

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-evolving and it's quite evident that Phase Four marks the beginning of "changes" in the franchise. Speaking of change, our favorite Merc with a Mouth Deadpool is one of the characters that will soon be entering the MCU,...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

A Disastrous Hugh Jackman Bomb Is A Hit On Streaming

Hugh Jackman was forced to apologize for breaking the internet after posting a pair of cryptic images that had fans believing a Wolverine comeback was imminent, and while a lot of folks are never going to give up on the idea, the actor is clearly at peace with his decision to retire the claws following 2017’s Logan.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Of Hugh Jackman’s Old Movies Found New Life On Netflix, And He’s Thrilled

Throughout the streaming landscape of 2020, films old and new found some impressive longevity during the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such film was Real Steel, the Shawn Levy/Hugh Jackman blockbuster that saw the Reminiscence lead playing an absent father who bonds with his son... over the world of robot boxing. A modest hit back in 2011, the recent love for the film is only a delight for the actor to behold, as he’s absolutely thrilled that it’s playing so well a decade on.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Sequel — Report

After topping the opening weekend box office this week it’s no surprise that many were wondering when 20th Century Studios and Disney would greenlight a sequel to “Free Guy.” Actor Ryan Reynolds is certainly enthusiastic for one and based on a recent Twitter post, it could be coming quicker than you think. Complete with Taika Waititi gif, Reynolds posted to his Twitter on Saturday “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony.” Though nothing has been revealed via official channels it is telling that both 20th Century Studios retweeted the...
Variety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Way Forward for Movie Theaters Is Clear

Last week, I attended my first film screening that required proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry. I presented my photo ID and Excelsior Pass (New York’s centralized vaccination status app) and swanned on in. The entire process took 15 seconds, and in return I received the invaluable assurance that my fellow cinemagoers had also been inoculated. My experience was in line with New York City policy, which mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor activities. It remains an open question whether movie theaters around the country will embrace the strategy, as fears of the Delta variant keep box-office totals from rebounding to full strength at a crucial moment for the industry. But in an uncertain time, vaccine mandates for eligible moviegoers might be the only way to salvage the long-term future of the cinema experience.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Warner Bros Distribution Brass Assure Exhibition “Going To The Theater Is Simply In Our DNA” In Studio’s CinemaCon Reel

Warner Bros went completely virtual at CinemaCon on Tuesday with a pre-recorded hourlong reel sans executives onstage. We understand that the lack of brass had nothing do with Covid, nor any kind of day-and-date head-ducking, rather their senior ranking domestic and international distribution guys were unable to attend the confab for respective personal commitments. Warners does have other members from its distribution team attending the confab who were in the audience. Projected on the big screen in Caesars’ Colosseum Theatre, Domestic Distribution president Jeff Goldstein greeted everyone at the top of the reel followed by Warner Bros Pictures Group president and...
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

A Major Avengers Star Will Reportedly Cameo In Free Guy

In just two weeks, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy will finally make it into theaters after suffering from a number of release date reshuffles. The video game-inspired action comedy was initially pegged for a July 2020 bow, but was then pushed back to December. After being removed from the calendar entirely, it was dated for May 2021 before finally settling on August 13th.
MoviesNewsweek

'Jungle Cruise' Box Office: How Much Has It Made so Far?

Jungle Cruise was received mixed reviews from critics, despite the magnitude of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's stardom. Nevertheless, it has made a big splash on the box office both domestically and internationally. The movie follows Skipper Frank (played by Johnson) and scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as they voyage...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Free Guy Tops The Box Office With Stronger Than Expected Debut

Nobody was predicting any other outcome except Free Guy comfortably topping the box office this weekend, so the fact it snatched first place away from The Suicide Squad after a solitary week is hardly a surprise. However, with most projections tracking for a debut somewhere around the $20-25 million range, by the standards of the pandemic era it has to be viewed as a win that Shawn Levy’s blockbuster scored a $28 million bow.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' floats to $90M global opening weekend, over $30M from streaming

Disney's Jungle Cruise has floated to the top of the box office this weekend with a $90 million global debut. The film earned a better-than-expected $34.2 million in its domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally. Meanwhile, consumers who chose to pay $29.99 to watch the film through Disney+'s Premier Access accounted for over $30 million of the film's total proceeds.
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Film caps 8-27-21

Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by IMDB. NEW! “Candyman” (R) A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film “Candyman” that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began. With Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Vanessa Williams. Written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. Directed by Nia DaCosta. (1:31) Capitol 16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy