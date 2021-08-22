A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

Last week, I attended my first film screening that required proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon entry. I presented my photo ID and Excelsior Pass (New York’s centralized vaccination status app) and swanned on in. The entire process took 15 seconds, and in return I received the invaluable assurance that my fellow cinemagoers had also been inoculated. My experience was in line with New York City policy, which mandates proof of vaccination for many indoor activities. It remains an open question whether movie theaters around the country will embrace the strategy, as fears of the Delta variant keep box-office totals from rebounding to full strength at a crucial moment for the industry. But in an uncertain time, vaccine mandates for eligible moviegoers might be the only way to salvage the long-term future of the cinema experience.