(Guthrie Center) One of the area’s biggest volleyball talents is going D-I. ACGC senior Chloe Largent announced her commitment to UNI over the weekend.

Largent posted 346 kills as a junior, 619 as a sophomore, and 348 in her freshman season. She is two time all-state selection.

Larget also medaled at the state track meet last spring in the high jump.