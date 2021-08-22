Cancel
The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Preseason Win in Carolina

Cover picture for the articleFive thoughts on the Ravens' 20-3 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium:. It was just a preseason win, but the Ravens spilled some of their DNA on the Panthers' turf, clearly illustrating why they're a winning team with playoff aspirations. They were more physical, more consistent, deeper, more disciplined. The Panthers forced an early turnover and threatened to take command early. The Ravens' first-team defense shut down that idea, stopping Carolina's offense on the goal line. "That was huge," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. Indeed, the Panthers were never the same. Off balance at first, the Ravens' offense steadied under quarterback Tyler Huntley and eventually dominated. Overall, the Ravens committed just one penalty and made few mistakes after two early turnovers. This was their 19th straight preseason win going back to 2016 - an eye-opening run that just keeps going - but as their backup offensive line punished the Panthers during the decisive second half, it felt like a lot of the team's regular season wins in recent years. "Across the board, a good preseason victory," Harbaugh said.

