The corner of Route 31 and Pennington-Hopewell Road, once home to QuickChek, may soon become your favorite watering hole. An application submitted to the Hopewell Township Planning Board seeks to “convert the former QuickChek into a bar and restaurant.” According to the preliminary site plan checklist submitted to the Hopewell Township Planning Board, Lakeside Liquors & Cafe seeks an adaptive reuse of the existing building and parking.