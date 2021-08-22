All we learned from 3x3 Lausanne Masters

Most countries have wrapped up their summer U20 camps, so now is as good of a time as any to talk about players that could be headed to Edmonton for the World Juniors in December. These summer camps are essentially the first tryout for the top prospects in each country, with other U20 tournaments being held throughout the season to give each team’s coaching staff a better idea of the group they want to bring to the World Juniors. Things are bound to change, and it’s possible that we see a handful of players have breakout years and then go on to make their country’s World Juniors team after not being invited to summer camps. These things happen from time to time. Brett Leason is a recent example, flying under the radar and having a breakout season in his final year of eligibility for the tournament. He then made Canada’s roster for the 2020 World Juniors.